CENTRAL FLORIDA — Heat and humidity will continue to dominate the weather pattern across Central Florida through the weekend, bringing elevated heat index values and increasing rain chances.

High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 90s. When factoring in humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s across much of the region.

Heat index near 100 as storm chances return to Central Florida Memorial Day weekend Highs in the low 90s combined with humidity will push feels-like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s, with afternoon thunderstorms expected across the region.

The added moisture in the atmosphere will also support scattered thunderstorm development, mainly during the afternoon hours.

While severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and frequent lightning.

Heat index near 100 as storm chances return to Central Florida Memorial Day weekend Highs in the low 90s combined with humidity will push feels-like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s, with afternoon thunderstorms expected across the region.

This hot and humid pattern is expected to persist through the holiday weekend and into the start of next week.

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