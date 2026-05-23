Volusia County woman says same man attacked her twice on morning jog, one year apart

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman says the same man who attacked her during a morning jog last year is now back behind bars, accused of attacking her again on the very same stretch of road in DeBary.

According to deputies, Cameron Lyons was arrested after the woman reported a second disturbing encounter while out on her usual morning run.

The victim says she was jogging near the same area when a man approached her and grabbed her breast.

“This time, I defended myself because I wasn’t going to allow that. I wasn’t going to let anyone touch me,” the woman said.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Lyons, the same man previously convicted in connection with the first attack.

Court records show Lyons was arrested last year after the woman accused him of grabbing her buttocks and lifting her off the ground during another morning jog. The victim says she did not recognize him during the latest incident because his appearance had changed.

“This guy looked completely different,” she said.

Despite facing up to five years in the earlier case, court documents show Lyons accepted a plea deal that resulted in a six-month jail sentence. Records indicate the agreement came one day after a sealed psychological evaluation was filed with the court. Lyons was ultimately found to be competent.

Sentencing documents also reveal Lyons had a lengthy criminal history before the first attack, including prior cases involving attempted burglary, exposing himself, and aggravated assault. In one case, he served prison time after being convicted of threatening a man with a knife.

“This guy is very dangerous,” the victim said. “I don’t think he should be out because he’s done continuous illegal things.”

The woman says she is taking the latest case more seriously and plans to seek a protective injunction against Lyons.

The State Attorney’s Office did not respond to our questions Friday regarding why Lyons was offered a six-month plea deal despite his criminal history or what factors prosecutors considered when reaching the agreement.

Lyons remains in jail on charges including battery, stalking and possession or display of a forged ID.

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