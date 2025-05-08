Marion County substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges involving student

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a long-term substitute teacher on child sex crime charges.

Deputies say Dianely Torres, 24, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation in which she admitted to “dating” a student.

That investigation started in February after someone reported to the school resource officer that they walked into Torres’ classroom saw her inappropriately touching a juvenile.

The school resource officer learned that Torres had been previously disciplined for messaging students on Discord. Investigators say a search warrant on Discord, plus a search of the juvenile’s phone, revealed Torres had sent nude photos and sexually explicit drawings.

Detectives say Torres admitted to being in a “dating” relationship with the victim, and the pair sent nude photos to each other. Detectives say they found explicit photos of the victim on her phone.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Marion County jail. She faces nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and five counts of transmission of material harmful to minors.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. If you or someone you know was victimized, you are asked to contact detective Batts at 352-368-3847.

