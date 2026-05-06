Kissimmee mayor’s attorney files legal documents to stop impeachment proceedings

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An attorney for Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa has filed a writ to block impeachment proceedings.

The move comes two weeks after the Kissimmee City Commission voted to send an ethics complaint against Mayor Espinosa to a circuit court judge for further review.

“This commission sent a complaint up to the circuit court that has absolutely no jurisdiction and we’re challenging that,” said Attorney Migdalia Perez.

The ethics complaint in question has to do with Espinosa’s family business receiving $50,000 in Covid relief money through a program she helped create.

Espinosa insists she did nothing wrong.

“The process is going to go play itself through,” Espinosa said. “We have to wait until the process happens and it will happen now the right way.”

In her legal filing, Perez said the investigation should have remained with the state ethics commission instead of a judge.

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