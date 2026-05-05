Kissimmee mayor does 180 on impeachment investigation of controversial commissioner

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Just two weeks ago, the mayor of Kissimmee supported the city commission’s move to launch an outside investigation, one that would examine whether both she and Commissioner Janette Martinez should be impeached, but now she has asked a judge to stop it.

Channel 9 told you Monday that the case has now been assigned to a special prosecutor.

That April 21st vote came as both officials were already under investigation by the state’s ethics commission.

Jackie Espinosa said at that meeting, “The fact that the commission on ethics has this is not enough for me.”

Now, she’s trying to stop the investigation.

Some of the allegations against the mayor stem from a 9 Investigates report last year, which revealed that she received $50,000 in COVID relief funds from the city.

That program was meant to help struggling businesses during the pandemic, but records show the mayor received money for three of her own establishments. 9 Investigates has obtained this petition filed by Espinosa that asks a court to intervene and halt the outside investigation.

She argues the case should be handled only by the state’s ethics commission.

Part of her claim centers on confidentiality, saying those state investigations remain private until a formal hearing and that a separate probe could undermine those protections.

Her attorney writes that the mayor faces “imminent and irreparable harm” if subjected to what they call an unauthorized, parallel investigation.

No ruling yet on that request. or comments from the mayor.

There is a commission meeting tonight. Channel 9 will have more tonight at 11 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group