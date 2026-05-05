Nonprofit group donates new ultrasound system to Volusia County’s Marine Science Center

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new veterinary ultrasound system is helping improve care for injured wildlife at Volusia County’s Marine Science Center.

The upgrade was made possible through support from the Friends of the Marine Science Center, a nonprofit group that raised more than $35,000 to purchase the equipment and donate it to the county-operated facility.

Officials say the new system replaces an older unit nearing the end of its service life and enhances the center’s diagnostic capabilities.

“We’re grateful for the continued dedication shown by the Friends of the Marine Science Center and those who support their efforts,” said Chad Macfie, Marine Science Center director. “That support translates into real, day-to-day improvements in how we diagnose and care for the animals that come through our doors, ultimately helping us give more wildlife the opportunity to recover and return to their natural environment.”

The ultrasound equipment is used as a non-invasive tool to evaluate soft tissues and internal organs in wildlife. At the center, staff regularly use it for sea turtles and other marine animals to help identify injuries, guide treatment, and monitor recovery.

Officials say the addition strengthens the center’s ability to rehabilitate wildlife and support environmental stewardship efforts in Volusia County.

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