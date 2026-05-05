Local

Florida coach gets 60-year sentence for child sex abuse crimes

Pena was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Inside the courtroom: How professional negligence is proven
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Southwest Florida coach has been sentenced to decades in prison for child sexual abuse crimes.

Dagoberto Miguel Pena, 37, of Punta Gorda, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges including producing and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

According to federal prosecutors, Pena used and persuaded minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and recorded the abuse.

The investigation began in 2025 after a parent reported inappropriate communication between Pena and a minor. Authorities later found messages, images and videos involving multiple victims on his devices.

Pena was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

0

Most Read