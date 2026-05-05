Florida coach gets 60-year sentence for child sex abuse crimes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Southwest Florida coach has been sentenced to decades in prison for child sexual abuse crimes.

Dagoberto Miguel Pena, 37, of Punta Gorda, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges including producing and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

According to federal prosecutors, Pena used and persuaded minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and recorded the abuse.

The investigation began in 2025 after a parent reported inappropriate communication between Pena and a minor. Authorities later found messages, images and videos involving multiple victims on his devices.

Pena was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

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