Today: Job assistance fair for former Spirit Airlines employees in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beyond the travel impact, Spirit’s closure has left nearly 800 people immediately out of work in Central Florida.

While Orlando-based pilots may have a relatively easy time finding new work — the profession continues to struggle with a massive shortage — flight attendants, ground staff and gate agents are faced with a tougher job market.

CareerSource Central Florida is hosting two job assistance fairs this week for former Spirit Airlines employees.

The first is on Tuesday, May 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the organization’s career center at 5784 South Semoran Boulevard in Orlando.

It will offer resume assistance, career counseling and other resources.

A second career assistance event will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at the same location and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group