Local

‘Finding Nemo’ musical wraps up final weekend in Orlando with Mother’s Day shows

Performances take place at Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Cultural Park

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Finding Nemo Orlando Musical (SnapsbyTrish Photography)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families have one last chance to catch a local production of Finding Nemo this weekend.

Orlando Family Stage will host the final performances of Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical on May 9 and 10.

The show features music, puppetry and a family-focused story inspired by the popular film.

Special activities are planned for Mother’s Day on Sunday, including balloon creations for kids and a waffle sandwich bar offering breakfast and lunch options.

Organizers say the production is designed to be accessible for families, with youth ticket options starting at $10.

Performances take place at Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Cultural Park.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

0

Most Read