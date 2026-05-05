‘Finding Nemo’ musical wraps up final weekend in Orlando with Mother’s Day shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families have one last chance to catch a local production of Finding Nemo this weekend.

Orlando Family Stage will host the final performances of Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical on May 9 and 10.

The show features music, puppetry and a family-focused story inspired by the popular film.

Special activities are planned for Mother’s Day on Sunday, including balloon creations for kids and a waffle sandwich bar offering breakfast and lunch options.

Organizers say the production is designed to be accessible for families, with youth ticket options starting at $10.

Performances take place at Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Cultural Park.

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