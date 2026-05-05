I-75 lanes closed after tractor-trailer collision

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down lanes on Interstate 75 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer became disabled and stopped in the center lane near milepost 305.

A second tractor-trailer traveling behind it was unable to avoid the stopped vehicle and crashed into the rear of the truck.

All northbound lanes were initially closed following the crash, with some lanes reopening around 8:30 a.m. Crews continue working to clear the remaining debris.

Troopers said one driver was not injured, while the other suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

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