AANHPI Heritage Month: Orange County’s vibrant celebration

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The month of May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. And today, Orange County held its 14th annual Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration.th

Mayor Jerry Demings participated in the festivities, starting the event by saying “Ni Hao,” which means “hello” in Chinese. He says there are 90,000 AANHPI residents in Orange County.

14th Annual Asian American Celebration in Orange County

The event included entertainment from the Asian American community, including the Orlando Taiko Dojo performing the Japanese Taiko Drums.

Orlando Taiko Dojo leader Mayuko Ishikura explained why she takes part in the celebration, “Wonderful community, sharing our heritage with everybody.”

Jahida Ali of Asians Coming Together or ACT attended with her kids, “To feel the multicultural, to feel the environment and the changes we bring to society. “We asked, “What’s this mean to you to see the County coming together?” She replied, “Feels great.”

14th Annual Asian American Celebration in Orange County

A member from the Central Florida Korean Association sang the National Anthem, and retired Navy Captain Steve Nakagawa led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Orlando Bal Vihar (OBV) also performed a dance that promotes Indian culture.

And the Chinese Association Dance Group performed a traditional folk dance.

Channel 9 reporter/anchor Valerie Boey Ramsey, who is Chinese American, helped emcee the event alongside Cam Tran from WESH 2 News.

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