Fate of pension plan remains undecided for former Kissimmee Police Officer

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — For the first time since he was taken away in handcuffs, Channel 9 saw former Kissimmee Police Officer Andrew Baseggio while out on probation.

Baseggio is fighting to receive his pension from the city, but it remains undecided whether he will get it. He was charged related to an excessive use of force case in October.

Channel 9 was the first to expose body camera video from the case back in 2023.

The board has motioned to terminate and forfeit all Baseggio’s rights to the plan. Baseggio is arguing against it. Now, a third party will be brought in to serve as an unbiased side to present the case to the board at a future date for a decision.

Baseggio was charged with felony battery, witness tampering, and official misconduct in October.

This all stems from body camera video from 2023, which 9 Investigates was the first to uncover. It showed Baseggio knee spike and stun a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Basseggio was ultimately sentenced to nine months in jail with credit for time served and 18 months of supervised probation afterward.

In the months after the incident, prosecutors said Baseggio tried to cover it up and interfere with the internal investigation that followed.

After Channel 9 exposed the incident in 2023, prosecutors got involved and a grand jury found a possible “culture of cover-up” existed at the Kissimmee Police Department.

It led to the resignation of former Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland in October 2024.

The Kissimmee Police Department eventually asked the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to complete an internal investigation into allegations of untruthfulness and misconduct at the department.

That investigation ultimately sustained violations against 12 officers, including former Chief Holland.

Once the third party is hired, the pension board will schedule another hearing to make the final decision.

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