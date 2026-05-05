Central Florida program educates pregnant women on heat risks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As temperatures climb across Central Florida, health experts are warning that the danger goes beyond discomfort, especially for expectant mothers.

Heat exposure can put both mother and baby at risk, increasing the chances of serious complications during pregnancy. In Osceola County, one local program is working to make sure vulnerable families understand those risks and how to prevent them.

For Kissimmee resident Giovanna Cainero, the impact of heat during pregnancy was personal.

“I was with my first pregnancy,” she said. ”I felt dizzy, and I felt tired. Of course, I went to the doctor and asked about it.”

Cainero had a healthy baby girl despite the scare and is now sharing her experience through the Alianza Center in Kissimmee.

The nonprofit is partnering with the Children’s Home Society of Florida and working to educate expectant mothers, including those who may be more vulnerable.

That includes families with limited income, those without reliable air conditioning, and people who work outdoors or in high-heat conditions.

“Especially for immigrants, sometimes they are scared to go to the hospital, but you can prevent things,” Cainero said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even a single day of extreme heat can increase the risk of pregnancy complications.

Heat exposure has been linked to stillbirth, preterm birth, and low birth weight.

The reason is rooted in how the body responds to both pregnancy and heat. Pregnancy already puts added strain on the heart and increases blood volume. High temperatures add even more stress, making it harder for the body to cool down and maintain a safe internal temperature.

Cainero said it is important for expectant mothers not to dismiss warning signs.

“Sometimes you say, ‘Oh, I’m pregnant. It’s normal that I feel like that, but it is not,” she said. ”So, you have to be careful about your body and your baby, too.”

Health experts say simple steps can make a critical difference. Staying hydrated, avoiding peak heat hours, and recognizing symptoms, including dizziness, nausea, and overheating, can help reduce risk.

Experts say pregnant women who experience severe symptoms or a high fever should seek medical care right away.

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