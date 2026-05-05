New Treehouses exhibit opens at Discovery Center in Central Florida

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala’s Discovery Center is opening a new family friendly exhibit called Treehouses: Look Who’s Living in the Trees, and discover what animals call trees home.

The exhibit will open to the public Saturday, May 23, and run through Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Center says guests will be able to roam from tree to tree and explore the many habitats they provide for animals big and small.

Visitors will be able to search for signs left by raccoons, woodpeckers, bears and other tree-dwelling species, cross a wobbly suspension bridge and climb through two large treehouses.

Ocala Discovery Center Treehouse

The Discovery Center will be closed to the public for exhibit installation from May 12 through May 22. The Discovery Center is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

For more information, visit www.mydiscoverycenter.org.

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