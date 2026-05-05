Florida lawmakers to discuss Supreme Court ruling on Voting Rights Act

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Black Caucus is set to discuss the US Supreme Court’s ruling on the Voting Rights Act, which allows a new congressional map in Louisiana to move forward and favors Republicans.

The group will meet at Orlando City Hall and is expected to raise concerns about the ruling’s impact on voting rights.

The meeting is happening in a little over three hours. Tune in with Channel 9 for the latest updates on this developing story.

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