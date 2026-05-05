Duke Energy Florida customers to receive $90.5M refund on electric bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida customers will see lower electric bills this summer after regulators approved refunds tied to storm recovery charges.

The Florida Public Service Commission authorized a $90.5 million refund after the utility collected more than it needed to cover hurricane-related costs.

According to the commission, Duke Energy collected about $1 billion for storm restoration but actual costs came in lower, creating an overcharge.

The refund will be issued through reduced fuel charges on customer bills from June through September.

For residential customers, that means a small decrease in monthly electric rates during that period.

Duke Energy Florida serves more than 2 million customers across the state.

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