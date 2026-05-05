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Orlando’s ‘Speakeasy Murder’ show celebrates 200 performances

The production is held at Teatro Martini on International Drive

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — An interactive murder mystery dinner show in Orlando is marking a major milestone.

The Speakeasy Murder & Other Acts of Prohibition” is celebrating 200 performances since launching in 2025.

The show takes place in a 1920s-style nightclub setting and combines live music, actors and a three-course meal with an audience-driven mystery.

Organizers say guests can participate as much or as little as they want, with each show featuring different outcomes based on audience votes.

The production is held at Teatro Martini on International Drive and continues to run regularly.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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