Orlando’s ‘Speakeasy Murder’ show celebrates 200 performances

ORLANDO, Fla. — An interactive murder mystery dinner show in Orlando is marking a major milestone.

“The Speakeasy Murder & Other Acts of Prohibition” is celebrating 200 performances since launching in 2025.

The show takes place in a 1920s-style nightclub setting and combines live music, actors and a three-course meal with an audience-driven mystery.

Organizers say guests can participate as much or as little as they want, with each show featuring different outcomes based on audience votes.

The production is held at Teatro Martini on International Drive and continues to run regularly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group