LEGOLAND Florida to host limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026 experience

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new World Cup-themed experience is coming to LEGOLAND Florida this summer.

The resort will host a limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026 experience from June 11 through July 19, featuring interactive soccer-themed activities for families.

The event will include hands-on games, LEGO building experiences and photo opportunities inspired by the global tournament.

Guests will be able to take part in soccer challenges, build custom LEGO jerseys and see brick-built versions of famous players.

The experience is included with regular admission to the park.

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