FDOT to close ChampionsGate Boulevard for I-4 bridge demolition

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will close eastbound and westbound ChampionsGate Boulevard (C.R. 532) under I-4 overnight from 10:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Tuesday, May 5, to Friday, May 8.

This closure lets crews demolish the I-4 eastbound bridge over C.R. 532 after shifting traffic to the new bridge.

Ramps to I-4 eastbound and westbound stay open, with detour signs posted.

Detour information

For C.R. 532 (Exit 58, Poinciana/Kissimmee) eastbound from I-4 westbound, turn right onto westbound C.R. 532. Next, turn left onto the eastbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, turn left onto the northbound Lake Wilson Road, and continue to C.R. 532.

turn right onto westbound C.R. 532. Next, turn left onto the eastbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, turn left onto the northbound Lake Wilson Road, and continue to C.R. 532. For I-4 eastbound from C.R. 532 eastbound, make a U-turn on South Goodman Road to go west on C.R. 532, then turn left onto eastbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, left onto northbound Lake Wilson Road, and left again on westbound C.R. 532 to access the eastbound I-4 ramp.

make a U-turn on South Goodman Road to go west on C.R. 532, then turn left onto eastbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, left onto northbound Lake Wilson Road, and left again on westbound C.R. 532 to access the eastbound I-4 ramp. For C.R. 532 (Exit 58, Poinciana/Kissimmee) westbound from I-4 eastbound, turn right onto eastbound C.R. 532. Next, turn right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, turn right onto westbound Ronald Regan Parkway, and turn right onto eastbound C.R. 532.

turn right onto eastbound C.R. 532. Next, turn right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, turn right onto westbound Ronald Regan Parkway, and turn right onto eastbound C.R. 532. For I-4 westbound from C.R. 532 westbound, drivers should follow detour signage to make a U-turn on Healing Place to begin traveling on eastbound C.R. 532. Next, turn right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, turn right onto westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, and turn right onto eastbound C.R. 532 to access the ramp to westbound I-4.

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