Coordinated rescue effort saves boat passengers in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Coud Police report that six passengers on a boat, which started taking on water two miles from East Lake Toho’s shore, were recently rescued.

The rescue was successful due to coordinated efforts among multiple agencies and prompt support from a local city official and her family.

In the video below, you can see the vessel sink after taking on water, prompting the response that ensured everyone on board was safely brought to shore.

The City of St. Cloud City Clerk Ivy and her family also provided assistance. Officer Michael Macdonald and his son, Officer Shayne Macdonald, were part of the rescue team.

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