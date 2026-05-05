Central Florida families receive surprise college savings boost from Fifth Third Bank

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of Central Florida families received an unexpected boost for their newborns’ future education funding after “5/3 Day.”

On May 3, Fifth Third Bank surprised 67 new parents across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Volusia counties with a $1,053 contribution toward each child’s 529 college savings plan.

The families also received care packages that included baby essentials such as a bib, blanket, plush toy, and a gift card.

The effort was part of the bank’s annual “Fifth Third Babies” program, which coincides with May 3 and focuses on providing college savings support to families welcoming newborns on that date. Hospital staff members involved in the births also received small tokens of appreciation.

According to the bank, similar efforts took place in other cities across the country as part of the program.

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