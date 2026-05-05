SeaWorld Orlando launches MAYhem Flash Sale for Howl-O-Scream tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando says it is offering a limited-time discount on tickets for its upcoming Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, as part of a “MAYhem Flash Sale.”

According to the park, tickets for any event night are priced at $41.99 during the promotion, with Pass Members able to purchase tickets starting at $36.99. A minimum purchase of two tickets is required. The sale runs for a limited time and ends May 10.

Howl-O-Scream is scheduled for select nights from September 18 through October 31, operating from 7 p.m. to midnight at SeaWorld Orlando.

The event includes haunted houses, scare zones, nighttime ride access, roaming scare actors, themed bars, and live entertainment, according to the park.

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