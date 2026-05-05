Breeze Airways adds nonstop Orlando to Atlantic City route

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced it will launch a new daily nonstop route from Orlando to Atlantic City, N.J., starting on July 3. You can look forward to one-way fares beginning at just $89.

The new route broadens Breeze Airways’ presence in Orlando, one of its largest markets. This coincides with the airline’s fifth anniversary celebration this month, marking five years since its founding.

David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Airways, noted the airline’s ongoing growth in Orlando. “The daily nonstop to Atlantic City extends our expansion, as MCO remains a major market,” Neeleman said.

The airline offers over 300 routes throughout the year, including some special seasonal options. These routes connect 88 cities throughout the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Breeze Airways operates a fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Neeleman continues, “Our Guests will enjoy this service to America’s Playground, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, customers can visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.

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