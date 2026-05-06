Starliner-1 cargo mission to ISS delayed as NASA reviews Boeing’s spacecraft issues

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boeing’s next Starliner mission, known as Starliner-1, is facing an uncertain timeline as NASA continues reviewing technical issues uncovered during its 2024 Crew Flight Test.

Starliner-1 is intended to carry cargo to the International Space Station while testing upgrades made to the spacecraft.

But NASA says teams are still reviewing issues that arose during the Boeing’s 2024 Crew Flight Test.

The spacecraft landed without its crew. Now retired NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were aboard the ISS for nine months before returning home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

In response, NASA and Boeing revised their Commercial Crew contract, reducing the number of planned crewed missions from six to four, with the next flight now expected to be an uncrewed cargo mission.

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