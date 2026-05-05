SpaceX’s Gigabay taking shape at Kennedy Space Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX’s massive new Gigabay facility is rising at Kennedy Space Center, designed to support future Starship launches.

Once complete, the structure will stand 380 feet tall and include more than 815,000 square feet of workspace across multiple levels—built to handle both the Starship vehicle and its Super Heavy booster.

Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built, and processing it requires an equally massive facility.

While construction moves forward in Florida, attention is still on Texas, where the next test of SpaceX’s upgraded Starship Version 3 could launch later this month. That flight may play a key role in determining when Starship operations expand to the Space Coast.

Florida Tech Professor Dr. Don Platt tells Eyewitness News, a 2026 Starship debut in Florida appears increasingly uncertain, but the success of upcoming tests could quickly change that timeline.

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