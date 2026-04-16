Convicted killer Markeith Loyd expected in Orange County courtroom Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Convicted killer Markeith Loyd is expected to appear in an Orange County courtroom on Thursday.

Loyd has been fighting to get his murder conviction overturned.

Loyd was convicted of first-degree murder in 2021 for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

He was sentenced to death in March of 2022.

Channel 9 will be at Thursday’s court hearing and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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