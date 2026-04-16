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Multi-vehicle crash involving semi trucks causes delays on I-4 West

Major multi-vehicle crash on I-4 West in Volusia County, Florida. Two right lanes blocked. No injuries reported. Investigation ongoing.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving semi trucks causes delays on I-4 West Major multi-vehicle crash on I-4 West in Volusia County, Florida. Two right lanes blocked. No injuries reported. Investigation ongoing.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major multi-vehicle crash has occurred on I-4 West in Volusia County, blocking two right lanes from beyond Mile Marker 117 to MM 115.

The crash involves two semi-trucks and the outside lanes are blocked. No injuries have been reported and the crash remains under investigation.

Tow trucks have been requested and roadblocks are in place.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they come in. Live updates on Eyewitness News at noon.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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