Warm and dry Thursday as temperatures surge in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to be warm and dry on Thursday.

Highs will be near 80 degrees at the coast and mid to upper 80-s inland.

The temperatures will continue to warm over the next few afternoons with near record highs in place over the weekend.

Many across Central Florida will have highs in the low 90s.

Our next change comes next week when our next front arrives.

Our area will have a 20% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms on Monday.

Following the front, it will be cooler.

After a weekend of 90s, temperatures will return to the low 80s and upper 70s for the front half of next week.

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