WATCH LIVE: Police give update after shooting in downtown Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Orlando shooting investigation Police responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard in Orlando early Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said it is conducting a shooting investigation in downtown Orlando.

4:15 a.m. update:

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said he plans to give an update on the shooting at 4:45 a.m.

Original report:

OPD announced shortly after 2 a.m. Friday on social media that officers were “gathering information and interviewing witnesses.”

The department released few other details.

According to the City of Orlando’s Active Calls for Service website, police were dispatched to a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of East Central Boulevard and North Orange Avenue.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost posted on social media shortly after 2:30 a.m. about “reports of a shooting with multiple people hit.”

To date, the Orlando Police Department has not confirmed those reports.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is in downtown Orlando working to gather the latest details on the shooting.

Image 1 of 5

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police said officers responded to Downtown Orlando early Friday after reports of a shooting. (WFTV staff)

McCray reported several street closures and heavy police activity in the area of Orange Avenue and Washington Street.

