Severe thunderstorm watches issued along the east coast of Florida

, Fla. — The East Coast is in for a turbulent day as storms develop across the region, driven by a stalled weather front to the north and a seabreeze pushing inland.

Coastal areas are particularly at risk, with a warning that a severe thunderstorm watch could be issued at any moment and last through early evening.

The primary threats include quarter-sized hail and gusty winds, which could pose hazards to property and travel.

