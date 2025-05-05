Severe thunderstorm watches issued along the east coast of Florida

, Fla. — The East Coast is in for a turbulent day as storms develop across the region, driven by a stalled weather front to the north and a seabreeze pushing inland.
Coastal areas are particularly at risk, with a warning that a severe thunderstorm watch could be issued at any moment and last through early evening.
The primary threats include quarter-sized hail and gusty winds, which could pose hazards to property and travel.
