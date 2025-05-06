Florida Gas Prices Up and Down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gasoline prices in Florida continue to fluctuate as typical seasonal increases have been offset by a drop in crude-oil costs.

The AAA auto club said Florida motorists paid an average of $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday, up 4 cents from a week earlier but down 12 cents from a month ago.

AAA attributed prices to factors such as economic concerns and the decision by OPEC+ to increase output and add more oil to the market at a time of tepid demand.

“Oil prices dropped last week on concerns that OPEC and its allies could add more oil to the market, at a time when the global economy braces for a potential slowdown --- which typically results in lower fuel demand,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

On Sunday, the online site GasBuddy said the lowest price at a store in Florida was $2.49 a gallon at Dodge’s Store in Fort Walton Beach.

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area had the lowest average price in the state Monday at $2.74 a gallon, while the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area had the highest average at $3.24, according to AAA.

The national average price Monday was about $3.17 a gallon.

