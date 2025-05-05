Death penalty sought for Florida man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s aunt

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The 18th Judicial Circuit has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against David Barber.

Barber is facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 72-year-old Jessie Kirk.

Kirk’s remains were found burned in a vehicle around State Road 520 and State Road 50 on March 4.

Barber was suspected early in the investigation after she was reported missing. He was charged with homicide after further infestation.

While a motive is not clear, investigators say Barber, who used to be a corrections deputy in Brevard County, is Kirk’s niece’s ex-boyfriend.

