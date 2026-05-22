Missing Child Alert: 12-year-old Alyvia Glenn from Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Alyvia Glenn, according to authorities.

Alyvia was last seen May 21 in the area of the 1000 block of Grove Avenue in Cocoa.

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, tan pants and white tennis shoes.

Alyvia is from Cocoa in Brevard County.

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