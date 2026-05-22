Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigates after Cocoa woman killed in pit bull attack

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa community is mourning after a woman was killed in a pit bull attack early Tuesday morning on Blue Bonnet Drive.

Donnell Smith says his partner of more than 20 years, Jodi Cowan, was outside caring for one of their dogs when two pit bulls attacked her. He told us, " She was kind to everybody. It’s nice hearing people talking about her. So, it’s nice to know, you know, she had an impact a short time that we’ve been here."

Smith said he became concerned when he returned to their RV and could not find Cowan. Moments later, he says he heard a faint call for help. “I just knew what happened,” Smith said. “I knew that she had been attacked by those two dogs.”

Smith told us he used a knife to keep the dogs away while calling 911 and staying with Cowan until help arrived. Neighbors say the dogs had been seen roaming around the neighborhood for weeks. Resident Dominica Midkiff says she reported her concerns to animal services back in December.

Officials have not identified the dogs’ owner but say they are still attempting to make contact.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group