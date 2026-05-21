Combined projects boost coastal protection and public beach access in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the beach access walkway, promenade, and seawall at 27th Avenue Beachfront Park.

According to city officials, the amenities replace structures that were damaged by Hurricane Nicole. FEMA will cover 75% of the project cost.

Volusia County also recently completed its South Berm Construction Project, reinforcing over four miles of New Smyrna Beach shoreline to protect against future erosion.

Officials said crews have removed construction equipment and pipeline materials, and dune vegetation has been planted to stabilize the berm and enhance nesting habitat for sea turtles and shorebirds, officials said.

The county project received funding from a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant that supports long-term recovery following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

City leaders emphasized that these combined projects represent a significant investment in coastal protection, shoreline resiliency, and public access to the beach.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group