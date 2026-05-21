Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred on Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Harbor City Boulevard (US-1) and Parkway Drive.

Officers from the MPD and personnel from the Melbourne Fire Department responded to the scene. They located an adult female pedestrian suffering from significant injuries. Paramedics from the Melbourne Fire Department immediately began providing emergency medical treatment.

The pedestrian was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center for further treatment, where she later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

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