SeaWorld Orlando’s Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice attraction to open May 23

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is preparing to debut its latest attraction, inviting guests on a journey deep into the Arctic.

The park announced that Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice will open exclusively to Annual Pass Members on May 23, before welcoming the general public on Memorial Day, May 25.

According to SeaWorld, the attraction immerses guests in an Arctic mission with erupting volcanoes, frozen landscapes, icy waters, and encounters with wildlife such as beluga whales, sperm whales, seals, and polar bears.

This experience blends cinematic visuals with SeaWorld Orlando’s motion ride technology, making it one of the company’s most ambitious attractions yet.

Guests will begin the experience inside a themed Arctic research station before launching into the adventure.

SeaWorld says the attraction is designed to blend family thrills with themes centered on wildlife and the natural world.

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