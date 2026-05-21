Donnelly Street reopens after months of flood reconstruction

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Donnelly Street reopened on Thursday following months of reconstruction work tied to the catastrophic flash flooding event that struck the city in October 2025.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon near U.S. Highway 441 at the “Welcome to Mount Dora” golf cart bridge to mark the completion of the Donnelly Street Reconstruction Project.

In late October 2025, Mount Dora experienced heavy rain and flash flooding that delivered between 14 and 19 inches of rain, causing a major washout and collapse of Donnelly Street along with widespread impacts across the city.

Officials said the reconstruction process included emergency response coordination, engineering, permitting, funding approvals and infrastructure improvements.

The City secured federal funding assistance through the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program, which will reimburse up to 80% of eligible project costs. Officials also secured a $1.3 million FEMA grant for sidewalk replacement work tied to the project.

The reconstruction included roadway repairs, stormwater improvements, drainage installation, erosion control measures and infrastructure relocation work.

The roadway reopened to normal traffic immediately following Thursday’s ceremony.

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