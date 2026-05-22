Halloween Horror Nights invites guests into the world of ‘Sinners’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vampires are officially checking into Halloween Horror Nights 2026.

Universal Orlando Resort is bringing Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Sinners” to life as an all-new haunted house experience this fall.

Universal announced the attraction will debut Aug. 28 in Orlando.

Inspired by the Ryan Coogler film, the haunted house will transport guests to the 1930s Mississippi Delta setting featured in the movie, where twin brothers Smoke and Stack battle a group of vampires after opening a juke joint in their hometown.

Universal said guests will encounter characters from the film, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread, as they try to survive attacks from the vampires Remmick, Bert, and Joan.

Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando runs select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1 and will feature 10 haunted houses, scare zones, and live entertainment during its 35th year.

Tickets and vacation packages are now on sale.

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