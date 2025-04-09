Former Brevard County jail deputy indicted by grand jury on murder, kidnapping charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A grand jury has indicted a former Brevard County Corrections deputy.

David Barber faces charges including murder and kidnapping.

He was arrested after the death of 72-year-old Jessie Kirk in March.

Investigators say Barber, 35, and Kirk knew each other.

Kirk was initially reported missing by Titusville police.

Her burned remains were found in a remote area just south of the Haulover Canal.

Kirk’s torched SUV was also located in Orange County near State Road 50 and State Road 520.

That’s several miles away from her Somerset Riverfront condo in Titusville.

Barber, Kirk’s niece’s ex-boyfriend, and former Brevard County corrections deputy is the only person of interest in this case.

