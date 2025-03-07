Police asks community for help as search for missing Titusville woman continues

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville are asking the community to come forward as they investigate the death of a 72-year-old woman.

Jessie Kirk was reported missing Tuesday after not showing up for her routine morning walk.

Then, police confirmed her remains were found on Thursday.

Police have now laid out a timeline for the investigation.

They are trying to figure out what happened before Kirk was reported missing on Tuesday.

Her niece’s ex-boyfriend was arrested after he was found near Kirk’s home Tuesday. Now police are trying to connect him to this case.

Her burned remains were found in a remote area just south of the Haulover Canal.

Police know Kirk’s vehicle was seen on surveillance cameras Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group