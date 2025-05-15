Rockville Festival set to attract record crowds to Daytona Beach with enhanced safety measures

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Music fans are making their way to Daytona Beach for North America’s largest rock festival. Rockville brings more than 200,000 people from all over the world to the area every year.

Like last year, heat is top of mind for organizers again this year.

We are going to have three times the shade structures we had last year, 50 percent more free water throughout the venue we have brought in a professional company with misting stations,” said Chamie McCurry, GM of Danny Wimmer Presents.

The Daytona International Speedway is slowly transforming into the “World Center of Rock.” Crews are setting the stages and doing final sound checks ahead of the arrival of bands like Linkin Park, Shinedown and Green Day. McCurry explains since the festival made the move to Daytona Beach in 2021, it’s grown by 10 percent every year and this year will be no different.

“We are going to have record setting crowds 55,000 a day,” said McCurry.

There are more than 150 bands that will play across five stages.

After some issues last year, Border Patrol Agents are assisting the Volusia Sheriff’s Office at this year’s event.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a South American Transatlantic gang stole phones, wallets and bags from more than 500 concert goers.

“We made 8 arrests, 7 of them entered the country illegally. This is the first time in my twenty years here that the border patrol has said hey if you want our help all you gotta do is ask, well we are asking,” said Chitwood.

The festival begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

