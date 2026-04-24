Publix checkout campaign supports Florida environmental projects this week

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Publix customers can donate at checkout this week as part of the company’s environmental fundraising campaign tied to Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Publix said donations made through April 26 will support environmental organizations working in Florida and other southeastern states.

In Florida, funds will go toward projects led by the National Park Foundation and FORCE BLUE focused on protecting waterways and coastlines.

Publix Earth Day

The grocery chain said nearly 8,000 employees are also taking part in more than 160 volunteer projects during spring Publix Serves Week, including park cleanups and tree planting efforts across its eight-state footprint.

Publix said customers and employees have raised nearly $5 million for environmental projects since launching the Good Together campaign in 2024.

Publix Earth Day

The company is also highlighting sustainable seafood efforts through product labeling that identifies sourcing and sustainability information for shoppers.

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