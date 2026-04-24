Driver crashes vehicle into Chase Bank in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A bank is cleaning up after a driver crashed inside the building on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:33 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Barnes Boulevard in Rockledge.

Rockledge police said a man accidentally crashed his car through the front door of the bank.

Several witnesses called Channel 9 to report that the car ended up inside the lobby of the bank.

Police said the man accidently crash the car and no injuries were reported.

Officials said they do not believe the driver will face charges.

Officers said the bank will be closed until repairs can be made.

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