Marion County school employee caught possessing CSAM, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that 25-year-old Phillip Demon Duncan was arrested for 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

ICAC detectives acted on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Google user who uploaded a file containing child sexual abuse material. Further investigation confirmed that Phillip Duncan, living in Silver Springs, was the user responsible for uploading the file.

Detectives gathered more details from Google and found dozens more CSAM files on his account.

Detectives confirm he was detained and brought to Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.

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