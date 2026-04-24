NASA prepares for launch of SpaceX Crew-13 mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station.

NASA announced the crew members for SpaceX’s Crew-13 flight and released new photos of the team.

Crew-13 will include NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

Teams are preparing to launch the Crew-13 team in mid-September for a 4-month-long mission.

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