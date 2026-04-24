Sanford man charged after eluding police at 110 mph in Lake Mary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sungchul Lim, 27, was arrested in Sanford following a high-speed chase that started in Lake Mary.

According to the report obtained by Channel 9, Lim is believed to have been driving at 110 mph in a 65 mph zone and tried to avoid a Lake Mary Police officer. Lim is now facing charges of fleeing from law enforcement and speeding excessively.

Detectives say Lim claimed he did not hear the sirens or notice the emergency lights because the mirrors were not positioned correctly for him, and the music in the vehicle was too loud.

Lim was detained with a bond set at $5,500.

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