Central Florida law enforcement prepares for Rolling Loud festival at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is preparing for a significant influx of visitors as the Rolling Loud music festival arrives at Camping World Stadium from May 8 through May 10, 2026.

This year marks the first time the festival will take place in Orlando, and it is set to be the only United States stop for the event.

With organizers expecting more than 200,000 fans to attend over the three-day weekend, local law enforcement agencies are coordinating extensively to manage the logistics of such a large-scale gathering.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed that law enforcement is well-prepared, noting that they frequently handle large events and will be deploying additional personnel throughout the weekend.

Security planning involves close collaboration with the Orlando Police Department and other regional agencies to ensure a unified response.

A primary focus for authorities is managing the crowd not only within the stadium but also in the surrounding neighborhoods, hotels, and short-term rental areas.

Officials are particularly attentive to the potential for unauthorized satellite parties occurring outside the main festival grounds. Authorities have established special event zones to help enforce regulations and maintain traffic flow throughout the city.

While the festival is expected to provide a major economic boost to local businesses, law enforcement agencies urge attendees to plan their travel arrangements early and remain aware of local ordinances.

WFTV will continue to follow the progress of these security preparations as the event dates approach.

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