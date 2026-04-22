Daytona Beach fire officials under scrutiny in state audit and subpoena investigation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Multiple sources have confirmed to Eyewitness News that Daytona Beach Fire Chief Dru Driscoll and Deputy Fire Chief Jessica Matthews have both been served subpoenas by the state related to the city’s finances investigation.

The state audit of the city is a direct response to our investigation, which began in November of last year.

Sources tell Channel 9’s Volusia County reporter Demie Johnson that the subpoenas are related to recent audit findings and overtime in the department.

In January, we broke a story about how now Deputy Chief Jessica Matthews earned $14,000 in overtime in just six weeks. At the time, she was a battalion chief in a Monday-through-Friday position and clocked overtime on weekends and holidays.

Then, in late March, we were the first to show you results from a city auditor indicating $500,000 in charges to city credit cards for vehicle maintenance, which, according to the city auditor, is a direct violation of the city’s written policy.

The report into the fire department finances broke down 11 key findings are related to misspending of taxpayer money.

To be clear just because they’ve been served subpoenas doesn’t mean either of them are guilty of a crime.

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