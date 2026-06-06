One dead, two injured in head-on crash in Citrus County, FHP says

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a Chevy Silverado driven by a 30-year-old New Port Richey man was traveling southbound on US-19 when the driver lost control of the vehicle south of West Merrivale Lane.

Investigators say the truck entered the outside shoulder, then the driver overcorrected, crossed both southbound lanes and the center median, and entered the northbound lanes.

The Silverado then struck a northbound GMC Savana nearly head-on. The GMC was driven by a 50-year-old Homosassa man.

FHP says the driver of the Silverado suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 59-year-old Homosassa woman, who was a passenger in the GMC, was also hospitalized with injuries.

The driver of the GMC Savana died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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